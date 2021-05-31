Job Postings > Head of Climate Sustainability Standards, Climate Bonds Initiative – London/EU

Head of Climate Sustainability Standards, Climate Bonds Initiative – London/EU

Organization: Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) Position: Head of Climate Sustainability Standards Duty Station: London or EU Deadline for Application: 4 June 2021

Term: Full time

Experience Requirements:

  • Extensive work experience in a similar or related role (use link below for full requirements).
  • Deep understanding of climate science and how climate change is affecting ecosystems, supply chains and economies around the world
  • Ownership of the Standards Team programme to develop robust and credible criteria and metrics for assessing of green, transition and sustainable investments across the economy
  • Extensive knowledge of climate mitigation and adaptation needs and associated climate change solutions across a variety of sectors, and familiarity with the SDGs

Job Announcement: https://apply.workable.com/climate-bonds-initiative/j/22070B0EB8/

Organizer’s Website: https://www.climatebonds.net

