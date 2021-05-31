Head of Climate Sustainability Standards, Climate Bonds Initiative – London/EU

Organization: Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI)
Position: Head of Climate Sustainability Standards
Duty Station: London or EU
Deadline for Application: 4 June 2021
Term: Full time
Experience Requirements:
- Extensive work experience in a similar or related role (use link below for full requirements).
- Deep understanding of climate science and how climate change is affecting ecosystems, supply chains and economies around the world
- Ownership of the Standards Team programme to develop robust and credible criteria and metrics for assessing of green, transition and sustainable investments across the economy
- Extensive knowledge of climate mitigation and adaptation needs and associated climate change solutions across a variety of sectors, and familiarity with the SDGs
Job Announcement: https://apply.workable.com/climate-bonds-initiative/j/22070B0EB8/
Organizer’s Website: https://www.climatebonds.net