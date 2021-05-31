Forest Science/GIS Analyst, Wildlife Works Carbon – Burlington, VT

Organization: Wildlife Works Carbon (WWC)

Position: Forest Science / GIS Analyst – Carbon Development, REDD+ Avoided Deforestation Projects

Duty Station: Burlington, VT, US



Term: Full Time

Experience Requirements:

Candidates should possess at minimum a bachelor’s degree in forestry, physical geography, environmental science, or another similar natural science field. A master’s degree in a related field is preferred. Forest inventory and biometric analysis experience a plus. Knowledge and use of standard forestry equipment. Biomass / carbon modeling and accounting experience, with advanced spreadsheet management preferred. Intermediate to advanced skills in GIS analysis, experience with ArcGIS Pro is required, including geoprocessing, raster analysis and cartography techniques. Modelbuilder and / or Python development experience is a plus. Excel experience with VBA knowledge is a plus. Proficient communication skills, organized, thorough and highly detail oriented. Ability to prioritize and manage workload independently.

Special Requirements:

Written and spoken fluency in English is required. Written and/or fluency in French, Spanish, Portuguese is a plus. Ability to thrive in a culturally diverse, dynamic growth environment. Collaborative and team-oriented: Frequent interaction with US corporate headquarters, Wildlife Works’ regional offices, and WWC staff and partners from around the world. Legal authorization to work in the United States. Preference given to candidates located in Burlington, VT.

Contact

Email: neneth@wildlifeworks.com

Organization’s Website: http://www.wildlifeworks.com