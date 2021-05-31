Australia posts 5% drop in GHG emissions in 2020

Published 11:40 on May 31, 2021

Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 5% year-on-year in 2020 to their lowest levels in three decades, as the pandemic muted transportation and the share of renewables in electricity production continued to rise.