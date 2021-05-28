Germany selects 62 ‘common interest’ green hydrogen projects
Published 13:20 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 13:20 on May 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany selected 62 green hydrogen projects as eligible for state financing on Friday, with a large share intended to decarbonise the country's energy-intensive industries.
Germany selected 62 green hydrogen projects as eligible for state financing on Friday, with a large share intended to decarbonise the country’s energy-intensive industries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.