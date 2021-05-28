China limits price movements, off-screen trade levels for ETS -exchange
Published 07:47 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 08:45 on May 28, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
China will set a 10% limit on daily price movements in its emissions trading scheme, while block trades will have to stay within 30% of on-screen prices, the chairman of the carbon exchange in Shanghai told local media on Friday.
