China limits price movements, off-screen trade levels for ETS -exchange

Published 07:47 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 08:45 on May 28, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments

China will set a 10% limit on daily price movements in its emissions trading scheme, while block trades will have to stay within 30% of on-screen prices, the chairman of the carbon exchange in Shanghai told local media on Friday.