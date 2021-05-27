WCI current vintage auction settlement hits all-time high, as speculators procure largest ever share

Published 20:57 on May 27, 2021 / Last updated at 22:50 on May 27, 2021

The California-Quebec Q2 auction settled underneath the secondary market level as speculators purchased their largest share ever, while the current auction clearing price notched an all-time high and landed on the upper end of market expectations, according to results published Thursday.