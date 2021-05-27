Carbon Taxes > EU capitals give green light to financing pandemic recovery fund with carbon revenues

EU capitals give green light to financing pandemic recovery fund with carbon revenues

Published 18:44 on May 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:44 on May 27, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The 27-nation EU’s capitals are on track to ratify by the end of the month a bill that would allow for carbon pricing-generated revenues to pay back the €800 billion COVID-19 recovery fund, with only two countries left to ratify the decision.

