Switzerland to sign next Paris-era carbon offset deal with Senegal -official

Published 18:33 on May 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:33 on May 27, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Switzerland will soon announce its third bilateral deal under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 to purchase carbon offsets from Senegal and is undertaking formal and informal discussions with a host of other countries on future arrangements, an official from the European country’s credit procurement agency said Thursday.