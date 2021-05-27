NA Markets: CCA prices rise before Q2 auction results, RGGI dips on thin volume

Published 22:38 on May 27, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on May 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed on thin secondary market volume as entities awaited the Q2 WCI auction results, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) sank to $8 ahead of the programme’s own quarterly sale next week.