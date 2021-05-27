NA Markets: CCA prices rise before Q2 auction results, RGGI dips on thin volume
Published 22:38 on May 27, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on May 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed on thin secondary market volume as entities awaited the Q2 WCI auction results, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) sank to $8 ahead of the programme’s own quarterly sale next week.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed on thin secondary market volume as entities awaited the Q2 WCI auction results, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) sank to $8 ahead of the programme’s own quarterly sale next week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.