Americas > LCFS Market: California prices bubble up to two-month high

LCFS Market: California prices bubble up to two-month high

Published 16:49 on May 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:10 on May 27, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values crossed the $190 mark this week as some pointed to higher fuel demand and state regulator ARB’s revisions to the crude average carbon intensity under the transportation sector programme.

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values crossed the $190 mark this week as some pointed to higher fuel demand and state regulator ARB’s revisions to the crude average carbon intensity under the transportation sector programme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software