LCFS Market: California prices bubble up to two-month high

Published 16:49 on May 27, 2021 / Last updated at 19:10 on May 27, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values crossed the $190 mark this week as some pointed to higher fuel demand and state regulator ARB’s revisions to the crude average carbon intensity under the transportation sector programme.