Euro Markets: EUAs lose further ground amid falling energy, pause in investor inflows

Published 18:51 on May 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:51 on May 27, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs dropped 3.4% to below €52 on Thursday, with carbon weighed down by weaker energy markets and a perceived tailing off of investor buying.