CO2 removal technology in need of more early movers to scale units -panel
Published 22:44 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:44 on May 26, 2021 / EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Emerging CO2 removal technologies, such as direct air capture, will require more early finance to bring down the costs of resulting carbon credits, though some potential buyers are not convinced they should immediately reallocate funds earmarked for in-house corporate reductions, a panel heard Wednesday.
