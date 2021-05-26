UPDATE – Shell must reduce emissions by 45% by 2030, Dutch court orders in landmark ruling

A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered oil major Shell to cut its net carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels by 2030, in what observers are calling a landmark ruling for the global oil industry.