Climate tech company outlines largest US-based forestry project with high-profile buyers

Published 14:29 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 14:29 on May 26, 2021 / Americas, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A climate tech company announced the creation of the largest US-based forest carbon project by acreage on Wednesday, with large corporates and voluntary emissions reduction (VER) procurement firms among the first buyers.