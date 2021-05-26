Romania to exit coal in 2032, as other Eastern EU nations mull earlier phaseout

Romania will exit coal in 2032, according to leaked government documents, as higher carbon prices squeeze coal power profitability and prompt other countries in Central and Eastern Europe to consider earlier phaseouts.