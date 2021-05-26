Euro Markets: EUAs slip back from 1-week high as energy prices slip

Published 18:38 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 18:38 on May 26, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs rose to a one-week high near €55 on Wednesday but reversed course in sympathy with gas, before taking a post-settlement tumble to close well below €53, as trading data showed waning interest by investment funds.