China Originator, BP – Shanghai

Job title: China Originator

Company: BP

Location of work: Shanghai

Job profile summary:

Grade G: Responsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP’s customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.

Key accountabilities:



Define market opportunities and develop a market strategy for the National Emission Trading Scheme. Work closely with functions and the wider Low Carbon Trading team to execute the strategy and act dynamically to adjust it to the developing market environment.

Identify, Source and deliver scalable and competitive investment opportunities that deliver carbon offsets and support deal flow in support of carbon trading strategies.

Originate a pipeline of opportunities at different stages of development whilst ensuring delivery of priority deals.

Collaborate internally to develop and lead voluntary offsetting and carbon compliance strategies and work closely with internal teams in BP to deliver those opportunities

Act as a subject matter expert to bring insights on supply and demand drivers as well as regulatory developments and provide strategic input to the development and execution of Low Carbon Trading’s global carbon strategy.

Represent BP at relevant events such as industry meetings, trade fairs and conferences

Job requirements:

Innovative and proactive skills to identify and adapt to key emerging markets and design structures to capture value from opportunities

Strong bias for action and communication with strong personal time management capability

Relevant industry networks and a deep understanding of the regulatory environment

Track record in developing relationships and originating carbon transactions with diverse counterparties

Experience of delivering deals in a wide range of sectors including due diligence on a range of project types and negotiating with diverse counterparties

Experience executing trades on any of the China regional exchanges.

Deal experience to include equity investments and/or joint ventures

International experience within emerging markets and working with large organisations

Excellent communication, relationship building and presentation skillsAttention to detail, diligence and strong demonstration of BP’s Values and BehavioursProficient in English & Chinese.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

