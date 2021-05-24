Americas > Oregon Clean Fuels Program rebounds with small credit surplus in Q4

Oregon Clean Fuels Program rebounds with small credit surplus in Q4

Published 21:23 on May 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:23 on May 24, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded a modest credit build during the final quarter of 2020 after registering a deficit in Q3, with renewable diesel (RD) and electric vehicles helping lead the rebound, new state data showed.

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded a modest credit build during the final quarter of 2020 after registering a deficit in Q3, with renewable diesel (RD) and electric vehicles helping lead the rebound, new state data showed.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software