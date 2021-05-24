Oregon Clean Fuels Program rebounds with small credit surplus in Q4

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded a modest credit build during the final quarter of 2020 after registering a deficit in Q3, with renewable diesel (RD) and electric vehicles helping lead the rebound, new state data showed.