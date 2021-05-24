Americas > Swiss initiative proposes blueprint for climate neutral commodity trade

Swiss initiative proposes blueprint for climate neutral commodity trade

Published 19:49 on May 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:28 on May 25, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, REDD, Switzerland, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Swiss non-profit has developed a method for standardising climate neutral commodity transactions, including setting vintage limits for the seven eligible offset standards.

A Swiss non-profit has developed a method for standardising climate-neutral commodity transactions, including setting vintage limits for the seven eligible offset standards.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software