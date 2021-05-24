Americas > California gasoline consumption slips in February for second straight month

California gasoline consumption slips in February for second straight month

Published 22:07 on May 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:07 on May 24, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California fuel consumption dropped year-on-year for the second consecutive month in February as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause a slump in Golden State demand, according to state data released Monday.

California fuel consumption dropped year-on-year for the second consecutive month in February as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause a slump in Golden State demand, according to state data released Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software