European Markets: EUAs gain 2% in quiet trade as rebound continues

Published 18:36 on May 24, 2021 / Last updated at 18:36 on May 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs lifted by more than a euro on Monday in quiet holiday trade, consolidating last week's volatile rebound as observers expected more sedate activity this week despite their overall bullish sentiment.