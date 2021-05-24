EMEA > European Markets: EUAs gain 2% in quiet trade as rebound continues

European Markets: EUAs gain 2% in quiet trade as rebound continues

Published 18:36 on May 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:36 on May 24, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs lifted by more than a euro on Monday in quiet holiday trade, consolidating last week's volatile rebound as observers expected more sedate activity this week despite their overall bullish sentiment.

EUAs lifted by more than a euro on Monday in quiet holiday trade, consolidating last week’s volatile rebound as observers expected more sedate activity this week despite their overall bullish sentiment.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software