Australia Market Roundup: Latest ACCU issuance tops 1.1 mln, as regulator floats new soil carbon method
Published 12:09 on May 24, 2021 / Last updated at 12:09 on May 24, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has minted more than 1.1 million new carbon credits in its latest issuance round that included awarding nearly 500,000 to one energy company, while a much-awaited new draft version of an updated soil carbon method has been released for comments.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has minted more than 1.1 million new carbon credits in its latest issuance round that included awarding nearly 500,000 to one energy company, while a much-awaited new draft version of an updated soil carbon method has been released for comments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.