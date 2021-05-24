Australia Market Roundup: Latest ACCU issuance tops 1.1 mln, as regulator floats new soil carbon method

Published 12:09 on May 24, 2021 / Last updated at 12:09 on May 24, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has minted more than 1.1 million new carbon credits in its latest issuance round that included awarding nearly 500,000 to one energy company, while a much-awaited new draft version of an updated soil carbon method has been released for comments.