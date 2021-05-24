Carbon Programs Manager, CO2 Australia Limited – ACT

Job title: Carbon Programs Manager

Company: C02 Australia Limited

Location of work: ACT



Position and organisational overview

CO2 Australia has been operating since 2004, offering a range of environmental services, including carbon emissions reduction projects, carbon and biodiversity offsets, ecological assessments, monitoring and rehabilitation, environmental approvals and integrated land management. With offices in Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Wagga Wagga, we have the demonstrated capacity to deliver projects Australia-wide.

Strong technical, analytical and customer relationship capabilities, combined with a deep subject expertise is critical to our success. This position is expected to manage carbon projects so as to fulfill the obligations under the Carbon Farming Initiative (CFI) scheme. The role is temporary for an initial period of 12 months and there is no exclusion to the length of the employment term being extended.

The Carbon Programs Manager is responsible for managing project teams, budgets, contracts and schedules to meet CO2 Australia’s contractual obligations. This position is required to undertake research and analysis, review relevant legislation, liaise with clients, regulators and sub-contractors, and develop documentation including internal procedures and management plans. The Carbon Programs Manager reports to the Head of Carbon Markets and Delivery and manages at least one direct report.

Key responsibilities:

Support the Head of Carbon Markets and Delivery in the development, management and delivery of projects.

Lead the compliance requirements of the company’s existing carbon projects, including through participation in audit processes, managing related data collation and the preparation of offset reports.

Completing technical project work, both in the field and at a desktop level.

Manage complex datasets and the development, and implementation of, information management tools and systems.

Provide support and manage aspects of new project development, across the company’s diverse range of environmental services.

Undertake various research, analytical, data management and information collation tasks relating to projects.

Preparation of various reports, written communications, and other project development initiatives.

Work environment:

Travel and overnight stays will be required, during which you will typically be travelling alone.

You will be working closely with the Head of Carbon Markets and Delivery and Carbon Program Officer to ensure the timely delivery of reports to meet contractual agreements.

CO2 Australia places a strong emphasis on Occupational, Health, Safety and Environment management and you will be expected to adhere to our principles, policies and procedures at all times.

Skills and proficiencies:

Ability to manage your own work program with a high level of autonomy and self-direction, as well as that of other team members.

Good organisational skills, project management and ability to work independently to deadlines and budgets.

Team player with strong skills, including problem solving, analytical thinking, organisation, and written communication.

Technically competent and takes ownership of work.

Capable of understanding various project methods under the ERF, including eligibility and compliance and reporting requirements will be highly regarded. Prior technical expertise in these areas, is not compulsory, but you will need to be able to get across the detail quickly.

Ability to rapidly acquire knowledge and new skills, and work autonomously in a fast paced environment.

Experience working with large, complex datasets and MS Excel.

Able to be on the road for extended periods. Although this role includes office-based work, frequent travel in regional locations for extended periods of time is required.

Must be licensed to drive a motor vehicle.

Relevant tertiary qualification e.g. Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Environmental Planning would be highly regarded.

Working knowledge of GIS, including basic mapping and analysis skills will be highly regarded.

How to Apply: Submit applications or emailed queries to Angela Jerrick info@co2australia.com.au

Closing date for applications: Monday 14th June 2021