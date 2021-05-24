Low Carbon Trader, BP – Singapore

Job title: Low Carbon Trader
Company: BP
Location of work: Singapore
Experience Level: Senior
Hours: Full Time
The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits & associated environmental products within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low carbon energy transition. This trader will handle compliance and entrepreneurial positions, as well as be accountable for pricing and supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping for the Asia Pacific Region. The candidate must be capable of working in a team-based environment and will support other LCT traders and their activities related to biofuels. This role must contribute speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. The preferred candidate would have experience trading environmental credits, derivatives, and a deep understanding of associated fundamentals. Relevant markets include Australian, China, Korea & New Zealand as well as voluntary market carbon trading activity throughout the region and new markets as opportunity and value presents.
LCT trades environmental attributes used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as Cap and Trade programs, or opt-in voluntary programs to meet Environmental, Social and Governance goals. LCT is a distributed team operating in Singapore, London, Chicago, Houston, and Calgary.
Key Accountabilities
- Lead & optimize trading exposure throughout Asia and Australia and New Zealand markets
- Execute speculative trading strategies and handle risk for origination activity
- Identify and monetize optionality for current and prospective transactions
- Provide support to business development, supply and marketing teams
- Develop expertise in modeling cross commodity correlations and relationships
- Generate entrepreneurial profit by taking positions in carbon OTC, options and futures
- Build trading execution tools
Essential Education:
Bachelor’s degree required
Essential Experience
- Excellent integrity and character with strong communication skills (written and verbal)
- Strong analytical skills, commercial demeanour and attention to detail
- Validated understanding of options Greeks and knowledge of regulatory environment and processes
- Comply to MAS requirements, control and compliance in a trading business
- Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently
- Self-starter, entrepreneurial problem solver and readiness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively
- Positive track record trading environmental credits, and derivatives in the above mentioned markets
- Deep knowledge of transportation fuels, power, or natural gas trading
- Ability to code and build models to support trading decisions
Entity: Trading & Shipping
Job Family Group: Supply & Trading Group
Relocation available: No
Travel Required: No
Country: Singapore
About BP
GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY
At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.
Together, We Will Achieve This By
- integrating our gas and renewable capabilities
- building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets
- developing new gas opportunities
- driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities
- leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions
- creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions
- adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people
- collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers
