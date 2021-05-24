Low Carbon Trader, BP – Singapore

Job title: Low Carbon Trader

Company: BP

Location of work: Singapore

Experience Level: Senior

Hours: Full Time

The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits & associated environmental products within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low carbon energy transition. This trader will handle compliance and entrepreneurial positions, as well as be accountable for pricing and supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping for the Asia Pacific Region. The candidate must be capable of working in a team-based environment and will support other LCT traders and their activities related to biofuels. This role must contribute speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. The preferred candidate would have experience trading environmental credits, derivatives, and a deep understanding of associated fundamentals. Relevant markets include Australian, China, Korea & New Zealand as well as voluntary market carbon trading activity throughout the region and new markets as opportunity and value presents.

LCT trades environmental attributes used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as Cap and Trade programs, or opt-in voluntary programs to meet Environmental, Social and Governance goals. LCT is a distributed team operating in Singapore, London, Chicago, Houston, and Calgary.

Key Accountabilities



Lead & optimize trading exposure throughout Asia and Australia and New Zealand markets

Execute speculative trading strategies and handle risk for origination activity

Identify and monetize optionality for current and prospective transactions

Provide support to business development, supply and marketing teams

Develop expertise in modeling cross commodity correlations and relationships

Generate entrepreneurial profit by taking positions in carbon OTC, options and futures

Build trading execution tools

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree required

Essential Experience



Excellent integrity and character with strong communication skills (written and verbal)

Strong analytical skills, commercial demeanour and attention to detail

Validated understanding of options Greeks and knowledge of regulatory environment and processes

Comply to MAS requirements, control and compliance in a trading business

Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

Self-starter, entrepreneurial problem solver and readiness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

Positive track record trading environmental credits, and derivatives in the above mentioned markets

Deep knowledge of transportation fuels, power, or natural gas trading

Ability to code and build models to support trading decisions

Entity: Trading & Shipping

Job Family Group: Supply & Trading Group

Relocation available: No

Travel Required: No

Country: Singapore

About BP

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY

At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.

Together, We Will Achieve This By



integrating our gas and renewable capabilities

building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets

developing new gas opportunities

driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions

adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people

collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers

How to Apply: Click Here