China looking to add two sectors to ETS next year -exchange
Published 03:57 on May 24, 2021 / Last updated at 03:57 on May 24, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China is looking to bring two more sectors into its national emissions trading scheme from next year, according to the chairman of the carbon exchange in Shanghai.
China is looking to bring two more sectors into its national emissions trading scheme from next year, according to the chairman of the carbon exchange in Shanghai.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.