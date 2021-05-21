Engagement Manager/Senior Engagement Manager, Climate Strategy for Financials, Vivid Economics – London/Amsterdam

Job title: Engagement Manager or Senior Engagement Manager, Climate Strategy for Financials

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London or Amsterdam

Hours: Full-time/Flexi

Closing date: Until a suitable candidate is identified

Compensation:

Salary of £60,000-£72,000 per annum for an Engagement Manager, and £72,000 – £85,000 for a Senior Engagement Manager

Opportunity for annual discretionary bonus

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Summary:

Vivid Economics is a mission-driven, strategic economics consultancy spanning public policy and support for commercial decision making. Headquartered in London, we are internationally recognised for ‘putting economics to good use’ in tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges. Our work spans a wide range of sectors and themes, with global reach, and we pride ourselves on the depth of our expertise, the rigor of our analytic tools, and the flexibility of our approach to making change happen.

We have an exciting portfolio of projects, ranging from supporting the design and implement climate policies across the world, helping financial institutions set and meet climate commitments and providing corporates with leading strategic advice on carbon markets and climate issues.

To continue this growth, we are currently recruiting for an Engagement Manager and Senior Engagement Manager with strong expertise and a significant track record in climate strategy and sustainable finance. The candidate is expected to take a lead on growing and delivering a range of climate policy services and offerings, with a particular focus on devising climate strategies for financial institutions spanning banking, investment services and asset management. The ideal candidate will have a comprehensive understanding of Paris Alignment for financial institutions, and familiarity with the main emerging standards (PCAF, SBTi for financials, PACTA, Net Zero Investment Framework), strong consulting experience and a background in economics or a related discipline.

Description of the role:

The main duties of an Engagement Manager will be advanced economic analysis and communication of recommendations, project and staff management, and the development of new thematic areas and key clients. A successful candidate is able to analyse new and complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and manage the team to produce high quality end products.

In addition to the above, a Senior Engagement Manager will show leadership in the development of new thematic areas and key clients and would play a leading role in identifying and securing new opportunities for the firm at a project level.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a financial institution, consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally.

Primary day-to-day duties include:

Developing client solutions, addressing client input, and designing materials that effectively communicate recommendations.

Developing and delivering project management plans; forecasting resources; preparing budgets.

Maintaining and developing relationships with existing clients and a broader professional network.

Structuring and applying economic frameworks to analytical problems.

Preparing responses to proposals.

Keeping updated with knowledge by participating in external opportunities and networks

Identifying and contributing to business development and marketing opportunities.

Participating in and leading company improvements, developing junior staff.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

An Engagement Manager is often the primary lead on a project. As a result, an Engagement Manager will supervise up to five people, at Senior Economist, Economist and Analyst grade, on any one given project. An Engagement Manager will manage typically three to five projects at any time. They will also have direct line management responsibilities including professional development, feedback and mentorship for between two to six people.

A Senior Engagement Manager could supervise up to 15-20 people, at Engagement Manager, Senior Economist, Economist and Analyst grade, across a range of projects and product/service areas. They will report to the Director and also have direct line management responsibilities including professional development, feedback and mentorship for around six people.

Experience and qualifications:

Candidates must have sufficient experience to demonstrate competency in the duties described. As a guide, eight or more years of experience, with at least four years related to economic or financial analysis, tend to be required for Engagement Manager roles. The candidate should have experience working in the following areas:

Delivering insightful analysis and providing strategic guidance based on policy and regulatory developments, including rapid assessments of emerging trends and developments.

Providing strategic advice to financial institutions on climate topics.

Translating technical research and strategy advise into clear, concise, and relevant messaging and recommendations for high-level decision makers.

A broad understanding of the financial sector

Previous consultancy or private sector experience, and strong business development experience is strongly preferred.

The candidate will be expected to be able to supervise complex analytical work covering large datasets. An understanding of relevant coding languages (SQL, python, R) would be highly advantageous.

A degree in economics or finance or a closely related field is required, with strong academic performance. A Master’s degree or Ph.D. in a relevant field is preferred. Fluency in English is essential; additional languages are a plus.

