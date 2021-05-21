Economist/Senior Economist, Climate Strategy for Financials, Vivid Economics – London/Amsterdam

Job title: Economist or Senior Economist, Climate Strategy for Financials

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London or Amsterdam

Hours: Full-time/Flexi

Closing date: Until a suitable candidate is found.

Compensation:

Salary of £40,000-£50,000 per annum for an Economist, £50,000 – £60,000 for a Senior Economist

Opportunity for annual discretionary bonus

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Summary:

Vivid Economics is a mission-driven, strategic economics consultancy that works with clients in both the public and private sectors to tackle some of the biggest sustainability issues facing our world today. Headquartered in London and with projects that spans the globe, we are renowned for ‘putting economics to good use’ to impact public policy and commercial decision-making. Our expertise and cutting-edge analytical tools are used across a wide variety of sectors, and we pride ourselves on the depth of our knowledge and the flexibility with which we approach change.

We have an exciting portfolio of projects, ranging from supporting the design and implement climate policies across the world, helping financial institutions set and meet climate commitments and providing corporates with leading strategic advice on carbon markets and climate issues.

To continue this growth, we are currently recruiting for Economists and Senior Economists with expertise and a track record in climate strategy and sustainable finance. The candidate is expected to support growth and delivery of a range of climate policy services and offerings, focusing on climate strategies for financial institutions spanning banking, investment services and asset management. The ideal candidate should have a broad understanding of the financial sector, support by consulting experience and a background in economics or a related discipline. Familiarity with the main emerging standards on Paris Alignment for financial institutions (PCAF, SBTi for financials, PACTA, Net Zero Investment Framework) will be a considerable plus.

Vivid Economics is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes all applicants regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

Description of the role:

A successful Economist is able to analyse complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products. An Economist will also be expected to manage and quality check their own project tasks independently, as well as to support senior team members with managing overall workstreams. They should also be able to contribute to client engagement together with senior team members.

In addition to the above, a Senior Economist is able to develop and implement research methodologies – both quantitative and qualitative – in line with the requirements of the project and client. They are responsible for overseeing work of economists and analysts across up to three projects at once.They will also be comfortable acting as a point of contact for the client on a day-to-day basis.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a financial institution, consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally.

Primary day-to-day duties include:

Supporting the development of client solutions, addressing client input specific to own tasks, and designing materials that effectively communicate recommendations.

Effective self-management; forecasting resources; structuring own tasks and deliverables.

Maintaining and developing relationships with existing clients and a broader professional network.

Structuring and applying economic frameworks to analytical problems.

Preparing responses to proposals.

Keeping updated with knowledge by participating in external opportunities and networks

Identifying and contributing to business development and marketing opportunities.

Participating in and leading company improvements, providing constructive and timely feedback to team members to support their development.

Some domestic and international travel is typically expected as part of this role – subject to government guidance and Vivid Economics’ policies for safeguarding our staff.

Experience and qualifications:

Candidates must have sufficient experience to demonstrate competency in the duties described. The candidate should have experience working in the following areas:

Delivering insightful analysis and providing strategic guidance based on policy and regulatory developments, including rapid assessments of emerging trends and developments.

Providing strategic advice to financial institutions on climate topics, either in as a consultant or internal strategy or similar function.

Translating technical research and strategy advise into clear, concise, and relevant messaging and recommendations for high-level decision makers.

The role is expected to include analysis of large datasets. A working knowledge of one or more relevant programming languages (SQL, python, R) will be strongly preferred.

A degree in economics or finance or a closely related field is required, with strong academic performance. A Master’s degree or Ph.D. in a relevant field is preferred. Fluency in English is essential. additional languages are a plus.

How to Apply: Click Here #careers #newrole #opportunities #puttingeconomicstogooduse