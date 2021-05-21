Top EU court orders major Polish lignite mine near to halt amid Czech spat

Europe’s top court has ruled that lignite mining at an open-pit site near the Polish-Czech border must cease immediately, which the operator says could lead to the closure of a major power plant in Poland.