Climate Change Policy Adviser, Oxfam GB – Oxford

Organization: Oxfam GB
Position: Climate Change Policy Adviser
Duty Station: UK
Deadline for Application: 7 June 2021
Term: Permanent contract
Experience Requirements:
- Capacity to coordinate with various actors and work on diverse activities, sometimes towards tight deadlines
- Proven ability and experience of developing and implementing policy and advocacy strategies on climate change, and plans and of integrating programme experience into policy
- Strong interpersonal, influencing and diplomatic skills, along with awareness of political sensitivities
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills combining an accessible style with rigorous analytical skills
- Ability to contribute to ways of working and culture in the
- Policy team that values multiple talents and specialism and ensure adaptability across the team
- Good understanding. commitment and ideally experience embedding and continuously learning to embed a decolonial, safe, anti-racist, intersectional feminist and partner led approach in your work. Sound understanding of inter-sectoral issues in relation to the area of expertise (such as climate change and inequality, climate change and conflict, or climate change and gender, for example) would be an asset
Contact
Email: recruitmentteam@oxfam.org.uk
Links
Job Announcement: https://jobs.oxfam.org.uk/vacancy/policy-advisor-0636/13974/description/