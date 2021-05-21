Climate Change Policy Adviser, Oxfam GB – Oxford

Organization: Oxfam GB

Position: Climate Change Policy Adviser

Duty Station: UK



Term: Permanent contract

Experience Requirements:

Capacity to coordinate with various actors and work on diverse activities, sometimes towards tight deadlines

Proven ability and experience of developing and implementing policy and advocacy strategies on climate change, and plans and of integrating programme experience into policy

Strong interpersonal, influencing and diplomatic skills, along with awareness of political sensitivities

Excellent written and spoken communication skills combining an accessible style with rigorous analytical skills

Ability to contribute to ways of working and culture in the

Policy team that values multiple talents and specialism and ensure adaptability across the team