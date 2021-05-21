Project Manager, Gordian Knot Strategies – Remote Working (based in US)

Job Title: Project Manager

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Compensation: Subcontractor basis initially. Potential to convert to full-time employee upon mutual agreement.

Location: Remote (based out of the United States)

About Gordian Knot Strategies: Gordian Knot Strategies is a strategic climate finance consulting company with a focus on natural climate solutions and expertise in carbon markets, climate policy, conservation finance, and impact investing. GKS has developed numerous go-to-market plans in these areas. We work in the sectors of wetlands carbon, forestry, renewable energy, dairy bio-digesters, grasslands, regenerative oceans, and climate smart agriculture. GKS advises on designs for organizational growth, program design and implementation, impact fund structures, carbon acquisition portfolios, conservation financing options, and domestic and international carbon policies. We also advise leading philanthropic and governmental entities on grantmaking and impact investing strategy in the above themes.

Job Description

Gordian Knot Strategies is looking for a project manager to join our team, initially as an independent contractor with a set minimum number of hours per week. This may quickly escalate to full work weeks.

This role can be performed remotely with the expectation that you attend multiple weekly video calls with team members and clients. You are expected to provide your own office equipment, including a computer/laptop that has video and audio capabilities.

The primary focus for this role is to ensure that GKS’s CEO, Advisors, and Consultants are tracking, meeting, and adhering to contractually agreed upon timelines and milestone deliverables. In this role, you will attend all client calls, capture meeting notes, document action items, and perform the appropriate follow up.

A secondary key function will be to support problem-solving for our clients: conducting research, generating ideas, crafting recommendations, and preparing presentations as needed.

The person who fills this role will ideally have consulting experience and an understanding of carbon markets, climate finance, and conservation.

Key Responsibilities

Manage projects and related activities within given constraints of time, budget, and deliverables.

Clearly map objectives, requirements, and assumptions necessary to perform superior project management and ensure scope, schedule, and costs are maintained.

Maintain regular contact with team members to ensure project progress is being achieved appropriately.

Conduct regular check-ins with our clients to ensure quality and timeliness satisfaction.

Ensure all project-related documentation is updated, filed, and conveyed to relevant stakeholders on time.

Attend all client meetings and capture meeting notes, action items, and follow up activities needed.

Undertake research, develop ideas and recommendations, and assemble corresponding memos, presentations, and other client deliverables.

What we are looking for

A passion for climate/finance/carbon markets/environmental issues

Ideally experience in climate finance/impact investing/carbon markets

Experience in managing consulting projects with multiple clients

Superior writing, communication, and problem-solving skills

Energetic and proactive style of management

Highly detail oriented

4-year degree from an accredited college or university

Preferred Master’s Degree from an accredited college or university

Other required attributes

You show up on time

Your finish what you start

You do what you say

You are polite

You are accountable

Job Benefits

You can work flexibly from anywhere. We have team members on both coasts, but mainly serve east coast clients. If you are west coast based, there will be some early mornings.

The role offers flexible hours. As long as you are getting the work done and are responsive when needed, you will manage your own time. There are set weekly check-in calls with all of our clients that you will need to attend.

You will be engaged as a subcontractor initially, but definitely part of our small, close-knit team. We want to make sure that you’re the right fit for us and we are the right fit for you. We anticipate that within a 6-9 month window, based on mutual interest, we will be happy to discuss switching to a full-time, salaried position.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to jgundle@gordianknotstrategies.com. Be sure to include your current billing rate and indicate the level of your availability.

This job posting will remain open until the post is filled.