Principal, Carbon Offset Origination, BHP – Brisbane/Perth

Date: 20-May-2021

Job Posting End Date: 06-Jun-2021;09:59:59GMT

Job Country: Australia

Job State/Province: Various Locations

Job Location/Region: Brisbane/Perth

About BHP

At BHP we support our people to grow, learn, develop their skills and reach their potential. With a global portfolio of operations, we offer a diverse and inclusive environment with extraordinary career opportunities. Our strategy is to focus on creating a safe work environment where our employees feel strongly connected to our values and objectives, and where the capability of our people is key to our success. Come and be a part of this success.

BHP’s Marketing activities are undertaken through a centralised Marketing organisation with a network of offices across the world supporting our major customer markets and the distribution of product from our operations. As part of this, the Petroleum Marketing team is accountable for managing the hydrocarbon sales and procurement for BHP as well as the management of BHP’s overall carbon offset and regulatory credit position.

Job Description

Petroleum Marketing is seeking a Principal Carbon Offset Origination for its Carbon Desk to develop and implement the carbon offset origination strategy of the desk. This defines setting the strategy, executing the strategy by procuring carbon offsets and investing in carbon offset origination projects, managing the offtake contracts and projects and developing in-depth knowledge of global and regional carbon offset markets and developments therein.

Key accountabilities

Develops, implements and coordinates BHP’s strategy around the procurement and origination of carbon offsets and regulatory credits

Provides in-depth knowledge of global and regional regulatory and voluntary carbon offset markets to support business decisions

Identifies, develops and manages carbon offset origination project opportunities

Engages with industry participants to identify and develop carbon offset sourcing opportunities

Risk manages the carbon offset offtake portfolio

Support other projects in the Petroleum Marketing space, as and where needed

Work with the wider Carbon Desk to deliver the targets

Provides advice to support delivery of the corporate decarbonization strategy (emission reduction initiatives in BHP’s operated assets)

Provides guidance on all aspects related to the sale of zero-carbon commodities

Reports to senior management and other key stakeholders on developments in carbon markets and offset strategy

Manages interfaces with other functions in BHP as it relates to carbon offset procurement activities and activities within BHP that generate carbon offsets

Engages with external parties (such as industry associations, customers, competitors)

Supports a controlled risk environment through the development, maintenance and implementation of risk registers

Builds strong relationships with other Functional and Marketing teams as well as the Petroleum Business Unit

Skills and Other Qualifications

You will hold a Bachelor’s degree and/or have extensive experience in the Energy and/or Carbon industry with a focus on carbon emissions and offsets

Prior work experience in managing carbon offset origination projects and carbon offset positions is required

Knowledge of international carbon offset trading schemes and regulations, with preference for those markets that BHP operates and markets in, is required

Relationships with offset generators, project originators and/or project managers preferred

In-depth knowledge of carbon offset methodologies, both nature-based solutions as well as industrial solutions is required.

A naturally curious individual that is able to apply strategic thinking to solve complex business problems

Evidences strong analytical skills and risk awareness

Possesses project planning and execution skills that enable identification and prioritization of critical work

Evidences high level of commercial and business acumen

Experienced in engaging effectively with and influencing executive-level stakeholders

Able to independently lead large streams of work (and manage associated risks)

Has experience managing small teams and/or major projects

Proficiency in the Mandarin is preferred

Ability to build trustful relationships and communication effectively across multiple levels

Supporting a Diverse Workforce

At BHP, we recognise that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing a work environment in which everyone is included, treated fairly and with respect. We are an Equal Opportunity employer and we encourage applications from women and Indigenous people.

We know there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, and work is only one of these, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options; a generous paid parental leave policy; other extended leave entitlements and parent rooms.

