Indonesia weighs carbon tax in battle against GHG emissions

Published 09:47 on May 21, 2021 / Last updated at 09:47 on May 21, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC / No Comments

Indonesia is considering a tax on carbon emissions from energy-intensive sectors, according to news reports Friday, even as the government is piloting an emissions trading scheme for coal-fired power plants.