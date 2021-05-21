Australia’s Ampol to roll out carbon neutral offerings to customers as part of emissions plan

Published 03:38 on May 21, 2021

Australian petroleum company Ampol will pilot carbon neutral offerings and build carbon trading capability as well as spend a minimum A$100 million ($78 mln) on “future energy” projects over the next five years.