Asia Pacific > Australia’s Ampol to roll out carbon neutral offerings to customers as part of emissions plan

Australia’s Ampol to roll out carbon neutral offerings to customers as part of emissions plan

Published 03:38 on May 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 03:40 on May 21, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australian petroleum company Ampol will pilot carbon neutral offerings and build carbon trading capability as well as spend a minimum A$100 million ($78 mln) on “future energy” projects over the next five years.

Australian petroleum company Ampol will pilot carbon neutral offerings and build carbon trading capability as well as spend a minimum A$100 million ($78 mln) on “future energy” projects over the next five years.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software