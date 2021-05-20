Green group asks Virginia commissions to reject Dominion’s RGGI rate request
Published 23:21 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:21 on May 20, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
An environmental group has asked the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to reject utility Dominion Energy’s proposal to recover RGGI allowance costs due to the lack of a least-cost analysis or a prudent procurement strategy, according to documents filed this week.
