RGGI emitters unloaded allowances following Q1 auction -report
Published 23:13 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:13 on May 20, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Regulated entities in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme shed carbon permit holdings after the March auction settled far below the secondary market allowance price at the time, a report published Thursday showed.
