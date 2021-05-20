RGGI emitters unloaded allowances following Q1 auction -report

Published 23:13 on May 20, 2021

Regulated entities in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme shed carbon permit holdings after the March auction settled far below the secondary market allowance price at the time, a report published Thursday showed.