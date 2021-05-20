NA Markets: California allowances soar to near all-time highs, RGGI rises on speculator interest

Published 23:04 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:04 on May 20, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to near all-time highs this week amid a flurry of speculative activity before the Q2 WCI auction, while RGGI allowances also rose on the secondary market on relatively thin demand.