RFS Market: RINs shrug off report of flat biofuel quotas for 2021-22
Published 16:25 on May 20, 2021 / Last updated at 16:25 on May 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values only slightly dropped on Thursday morning following a report that the EPA will keep Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel volumes steady for the next two years.
