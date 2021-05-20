RFS Market: RINs shrug off report of flat biofuel quotas for 2021-22

US biofuel credit (RIN) values only slightly dropped on Thursday morning following a report that the EPA will keep Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel volumes steady for the next two years.