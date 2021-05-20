Asia Pacific > Banks, financials announce new Singapore-based voluntary offset exchange

Banks, financials announce new Singapore-based voluntary offset exchange

Published 10:49 on May 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:52 on May 20, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Financial services firms DBS and Standard Chartered, the Singapore Exchange, and Singaporean government-owned investment company Temasek on Thursday announced plans for a new exchange for the global voluntary carbon market.

Financial services firms DBS and Standard Chartered, the Singapore Exchange, and Singaporean government-owned investment company Temasek on Thursday announced plans for a new exchange for the global voluntary carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software