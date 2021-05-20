Banks, financials announce new Singapore-based voluntary offset exchange

Financial services firms DBS and Standard Chartered, the Singapore Exchange, and Singaporean government-owned investment company Temasek on Thursday announced plans for a new exchange for the global voluntary carbon market.