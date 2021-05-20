New Zealand commits to reinvesting NZU auction revenue in carbon-cutting projects

New Zealand will use future revenue from its quarterly sales of carbon allowances under its emissions trading scheme towards investing in projects that will further cut greenhouse gases, the government said Thursday as part of its annual budget.