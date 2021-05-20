Sustainability Consultant, Vertis – Madrid

Vertis has been inspiring change in the carbon markets since 2001. We’ve helped over 1,500 industrial firms, utilities, banks and airlines gain a better understanding of the markets and finance emission reduction investments – then energised them to make changes that make a difference.

Are you ready to disrupt? To challenge? To walk the talk?

No-one really needs to sell the idea of saving the planet anymore. We ALL know the planet is in trouble. The issue is inaction. So, can you inspire and energise our clients and be the person to make them think differently, realise what is possible and implement change? If so, we need you to join our Climate Action team.

You will have direct access to our industry leader clients to help them go beyond compliance obligations, embrace technologically disruptive and innovative green business models and accelerate their climate actions. As a Sustainability Consultant for Climate Action it’ll be your mission to change the thinking, change the strategy, and ultimately, make an impact.

The Climate Action unit is at the forefront of Vertis’ wide range of sustainability services. We offer an opportunity to become a key member of a team of specialists and professionals in one of the fastest growing companies focused on climate action. We are ideally looking for a mid-level consultant and specialist with the potential to becoming a unit director.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and ensure you answer the questions at the end of this application. Please upload an ENGLISH language CV.

REQUIREMENTS

4+ years of professional experience in climate change and/or sustainability service advisory, particularly as a consultant in a customer facing role in the technical deliverance of complex sustainability products & services (B2B or B2C).

Demonstrated expertise in two or more of the following: carbon footprint calculations, product lifecycle assessments, net zero strategies, GAP analysis, mitigation strategies, insetting, sustainable investing, CDP, SBTi and ESG strategies, or other offsetting/sustainability services

Demonstrated experience in two or more of the following sectors: oil & gas, utilities, financial sector, transport, shipping, food & agri, consumer goods, chemicals, telco.

Strategic thinker, committed to finding solutions to complex challenges

Good sales and presentation skills to create actionable proposals for our clients

A team player, good with people, with the ability to make easy conversations and build strong relationships

Interest and experience in digital product development from a business/consultant perspective

Prior entrepreneurial experience is a big plus

University Bachelor or Master’s degree in Economics, Business Administration, Environmental Sciences or related degrees

Excellent English, another European language is a plus

RESPONSIBILITIES

You are responsible for technical deliverance of services to our corporate clients to help transform their business to carbon free operations via carbon footprinting, mitigation and offsetting initiatives

Take the lead on your market – analyse your market, prioritise your leads, proactively contact your clients, build the relationships and turn them into partners and transactions

Streamline the sales process for your product/service and drive its technical deliverance

Build Vertis’ technical and market expertise on your product line

Build our brand in your market through conferences and PR, act as the face of Vertis for your market

Report to the Head of Climate Action

WHAT WE OFFER

A position with autonomy and flexibility involved in all areas of voluntary climate action

An opportune experience for a long-term career prospect in a high growth company and market

Attractive compensation package

Being part of a talented and dedicated team of specialists

Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment with travel opportunities

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping the world towards a greener future

How to apply : https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=85

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.