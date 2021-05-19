Director of Industrial Programs, American Carbon Registry – Remote Working

Position Title: Director Industrial Programs, ACR

Location: Telecommuter

BUSINESS UNIT: ERT / American Carbon Registry

REPORTS TO: CEO, ERT (American Carbon Registry)

The non-profit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and quest to innovate. ACR has over two decades of operational experience in the development of science based GHG accounting methodologies, oversight of the registration and verification of GHG emissions reduction projects, the issuance of serialized credits, and the operation of transparent registry systems to track carbon claims. ACR systems stand behind transactions valued in excess of one billion dollars. ACR’s core knowledge, expertise, intellectual property and infrastructure are actively being applied in new and exciting markets.

ACR is the leading ARB approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California cap-and-trade program. The process of providing the highest-quality client service – being responsive, accurate and helping to solve problems, has become the hallmark of ACR’s success in the California regulated carbon market and led to a majority market share of all ARBOCs. ACR is also approved to supply credits by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) global carbon market, is positioning itself for a role in new compliance markets including under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and is spearheading a new capital markets product and service offering.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Director of Industrial Programs is a senior role within the American Carbon Registry (ACR), providing oversight of all aspects of ACR services, including, but not limited to ensuring the highest level of quality for all ACR-registered projects and related offset credits issued by ACR for industrial sector projects. The Industrial Programs Director will lead new initiatives in the mining, CCUS and oil and gas sectors including the development of new accounting methodologies for carbon or other markets that incentivize real change, ensure usability and environmental integrity.

The Director will have a detailed understanding of and experience in carbon markets, and greenhouse gas accounting in a range of industrial settings (ODS destruction, mine methane capture, carbon capture usage and storage, electrification, and industrial processes), and GHG quantification and verification requirements to ensure that projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring ACR/regulatory compliance and technical rigor and quality. The Director will oversee a team for the review and approval of industrial offset project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents across markets (ARB, ICAO, voluntary) and across project types and will constructively engage with regulatory agencies and clients to formulate solutions to technical issues. The Director will lead business development opportunities in the sector The Director will be responsible for following industry and policy developments in the sector to inform business development opportunities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead ACR’s California-market, ICAO market and voluntary-market industrial business including managing staff to ensure all regulatory and technical requirements are met for the listing, verification and registration of projects and issuance of related offset credits

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials to support ACR’s program.

Collaborate with other senior ACR staff to identify and develop strategic partnerships, product and service offerings and other new business opportunities that will enhance ACR’s environmental objectives.

Serve as a senior technical representative on key industry committees.

Represent ACR at meetings with clients, regulatory agencies and other organizations.

Engage and collaborate with key partners, including relevant market participants, business leaders, NGOs, industry associations and funders to directly support ACR’s success in all markets.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Advanced degree (Masters or PhD) in Environmental Science, Physical Sciences, , Engineering, Geology or related field.

Experience: At least 15 years of relevant business and research experience including at least 10 years of direct experience working with projects in the carbon, ecosystem, sustainability or other environmental markets. Must have experience verifying GHG emissions in the mining, oil and gas or industrial sectors or experience with GHG accounting or inventory methods in these sectors. Must be highly knowledgeable regarding carbon markets including the California carbon market and voluntary market. Deep experience required with fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) scientific accounting principles, including verification standards and procedures of GHG quantification and reporting. Author of published, peer reviewed articles in science journals strongly preferred. Personnel management experience required. Familiarity with the California Compliance Offset Protocol for Mine Methane Capture and/or GHG inventorying principles and practice for mine methane in the U.S. and other countries is preferred.

Skills:

Knowledge of the Oil and Gas Sector and Mining Sector including environmental compliance, GHG emissions policy and economics

ARB certification in Offset Project Registry Operations, Verification, and in ARB offset protocols.

Demonstrated expertise in GHG accounting and verification in the California compliance and voluntary carbon markets including oversight of the project registration, verification and issuance process.

Client management and business development experience; experience leading new initiatives and writing proposals

Extensive personnel management experience including hiring, mentoring, motivating, and retaining staff.

Ability to delegate and to set and communicate clear priorities.

Demonstrated skills in project planning and budgeting with ability to manage workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required.

Other: Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently

APPLY HERE

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all people and value diversity and inclusiveness. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, or any other basis protected by law.