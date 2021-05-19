EMEA > EU lawmakers adopt stance on green hydrogen, keeping gas as a possibility

EU lawmakers adopt stance on green hydrogen, keeping gas as a possibility

Published 19:08 on May 19, 2021

MEPs adopted a position on the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy on Wednesday, emphasising support for renewables-derived hydrogen but also leaving the door open for production from gas.

