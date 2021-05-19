Asia Pacific > Australia’s GreenCollar Group buys offsetting retailer platform

Australia’s GreenCollar Group buys offsetting retailer platform

Published 10:54 on May 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:01 on May 19, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage  /  No Comments

Australia’s biggest carbon project developer has acquired a start-up that offers customers the opportunity to offset their greenhouse gas emissions, the company announced Wednesday.

