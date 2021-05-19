Asia Pacific > Mitsui acquires Australian carbon offset project developer

Mitsui acquires Australian carbon offset project developer

Published 05:12 on May 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:12 on May 19, 2021

Mitsui & Co’s Australian subsidiary has acquired an offset developer in order to launch a carbon solution business in the country, the company announced Wednesday.

