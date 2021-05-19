PREVIEW: UK carbon market expected to open near EU ETS levels, though experts fear patchy trade

Carbon allowances in the new UK ETS are expected to trade in line or at a slight discount to their EU counterparts from the launch of trade on Wednesday, though concerns over liquidity and market design is leading some experts to believe UKA prices could surpass those on the continent in the coming months.