Energy & Climate Change Policy Research, Modelling, and Analysis, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory – Maryland

Job ID: 312109

Directorate: Earth & Biological Sciences

Division: Atmospheric Sciences & Global Change

Group: Joint Global Change Research Institute

Job Description

The Atmospheric Sciences and Global Change Division at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and its Maryland based Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI) seek one or more early to mid-career scientist to support one or more of the following research areas: the development and application of energy, emissions, and climate change policy analysis and modeling, including analysis of clean energy policies and deep decarbonization strategies and their implementation, the development and integration of multiple global, regional, or sectoral models of energy, water, land, and related systems with a major focus on energy system transitions and climate change, and the development of air pollutant emission inventories. The assignment location is at the JGCRI in College Park, Maryland. The anticipated tasks will include:

– Multi-scale economics modeling within the Earth-human systems models, including development of new capabilities, analysis of mitigation policies and climate change impacts; and the use of these models/methods for scientific inquiry and decision research;

– Contributing to clean energy policy research, modeling and analysis (e.g., publishing papers in peer-reviewed journals, presentations at scientific and technical conferences; presentations to internal and external stakeholders)

– Close collaboration with interdisciplinary scientists at JGCRI/PNNL, other collaborating research institutions, and sponsoring agencies and other decision makers (e.g., US EPA, US DOE, and White House)

– Further development and application of the Community Emissions Data System (CEDS) global, open-source emissions research project.

– It is anticipated that the successful candidate will work on multiple projects with varying needs and tasks, including policy analysis, the Global Change Analysis Model (GCAM), and CEDS.

Level 2 : Receives guidance on new assignments, making preliminary selections on technical alternatives; independently completes recurring assignments. Defines and leads project work at a small task/project level, reporting results on time and on budget. Contributes to proposals. Embraces expectations for quality, safety, and security. Communicates the importance within the work team.

Level 3 : Selects and develops technical approaches on assignments with occasional oversight on complex problems. Principal investigator or co-PI on projects or tasks, while integrating capabilities of work team members. Supports scoping, scheduling, and budgeting at a project or major task level. Generates new ideas for proposals and business development opportunities while leading development of technical section of small to medium proposals. Demonstrates ability to acquire funding for self with programmatic impact at the sector and division level. Serves as a role model for quality, safety, and security

A cover letter attached to applicant’s resume, as a SINGLE PDF DOCUMENT, describing her/his qualifications and experience relating to this position.

Minimum Qualifications

BS/BA with 2 years of experience MS/MA with 0-2 years of experience PhD with 0 years of experience

Preferred Qualifications

– BS/BA with 5 years of experience MS/MA with 3 years of experience PhD with 1 year of experience

– PhD, MS or MA Degree in Public Policy, Engineering, Economics, Physical Science, or related field, with knowledge of Earth-human system and economics models

– Post-graduation research experience

– Record of publication in peer-reviewed journals

– Project management experience

– Demonstrated ability to work both independently and as a member of multi-disciplinary science teams.

– Foreign language fluency would be a plus (Vietnamese, Thai, Mandarin, and Russian would all be languages of interest).

Directorate: Earth & Biological Sciences

Job Category: Scientists/Scientific Support

Group: Joint Global Chg Research Inst

Opening Date: 2021-05-12

Closing Date: 2021-05-27