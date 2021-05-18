Asia Pacific > China carbon trader leaves Engie to lead US commodity firm’s Singapore environmental desk

Published 15:16 on May 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:24 on May 18, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Engie’s former head of carbon and power trading in China has left to take over as head of environmental product trading in Asia for a US-headquartered commodities merchant, in the latest sign that the CO2 trading job market in the Asia-Pacific region is heating up.

