ANALYSIS: Destined for a bumpy road, Chinese carbon traders go carefully into the ETS

Published 14:41 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 14:41 on May 18, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments

Heralded as the ‘world’s biggest carbon market” for almost a decade, China’s national emissions trading scheme will likely be more modest than most of its peers when trading begins around a month from now, but stakeholders thought the market might still hold a few surprises.