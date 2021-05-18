UPDATE – Free permit allocations under UK ETS to come by end-May, meaning tiny supply pool for this week’s trading start
Published 09:53 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 13:59 on May 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK is aiming to allocate the first free carbon allowances to emitters under its new ETS before the end of May, the government announced Tuesday, meaning trading in the market will very likely begin this week amid virtually no physical supply being available.
(Updated paragraphs in italics)
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.