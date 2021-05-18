UPDATE – Free permit allocations under UK ETS to come by end-May, meaning tiny supply pool for this week’s trading start

Published 09:53 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 13:59 on May 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The UK is aiming to allocate the first free carbon allowances to emitters under its new ETS before the end of May, the government announced Tuesday, meaning trading in the market will very likely begin this week amid virtually no physical supply being available.