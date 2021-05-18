Americas > Washington governor vetoes gas tax ties in cap-and-trade, LCFS bills

Washington governor vetoes gas tax ties in cap-and-trade, LCFS bills

Published 00:13 on May 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:20 on May 18, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) on Monday vetoed provisions in carbon market and low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) bills that tied the implementation of the programmes to passage of a higher gasoline tax, overruling a key compromise negotiated among legislators and drawing major pushback from members of both parties.

